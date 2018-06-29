Alice in Chains Announce New Album, ‘Rainier Fog’

Alice in Chains have announced the release of their new album Rainier Fog with another song.

Last month, the band unveiled " The One You Know ," the album's first single with the promise that a new album was on the way. Rainier Fog will come out on Aug. 24. You can hear the new song, "So Far Under," below.

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet,” guitarist Jerry Cantrell said. “But it’s got our fingerprint and it’s f-ing strong.”

Rainier Fog was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also helmed Alice in Chain's past two albums, 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue and 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here . In addition to sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville, the band tracked some songs in its hometown of Seattle for the first time in more than 20 years. It's also their third album with singer William DuVall, who joined the group after Layne Staley's 2002 death .

Alice in Chains are currently touring Europe, where they'll remain through July 18, after two shows in Tel Aviv, Israel. North American dates begin on Aug. 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver and run through Oct. 28, when they'll wrap it up in Hollywood, Fla., at the Hard Rock Events Center. You can check out all the dates here .

You can see the new album's track listing below.

Alice in Chains, 'Rainier Fog' Track Listing

1. "The One You Know"

2. "Rainier Fog"

3. "Red Giant"

4. "Fly"

5. "Drone"

6. "Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

7. "Maybe"

8. "So Far Under"

9. "Never Fade"

10. "All I Am"