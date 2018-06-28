Taika Waititi is pretty busy these days. The Thor: Ragnarok director isn’t just playing an imaginary Hitler in his upcoming film Jojo Rabbit , he’s got two What We Do in the Shadows - related TV series on the way. One of those is an adaptation of the 2014 mockumentary, and another is a supernatural procedural spinoff.

Originally titled Paranormal Event Response Unit, the spinoff from What We Do in the Shadows co-directors Waititi and Jemaine Clement is now called Wellington Paranormal , and it has its first trailer. The series finds Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary reprising their police officers Mike and Karen from the mockumentary. This time the pair are investigating a bunch of spooky paranormal happenings across Wellington, New Zealand.

The good news: this looks great! After vampires, we get to see O’Leary and Minogue investigate freaky possessions and naked dudes in weird cult rituals. The bad news: you can only watch the show if you live in New Zealand or have access to the network TVNZ 2. Wellington Paranormal debuts in New Zealand on July 11, but it’s currently without U.S. distribution. Fingers crossed an American network scoops this up for streaming at some point.

In the mean time, Waititi and Clement also have their What We Do in the Shadows 10-episode remake coming to FX next year . The series will bring the vampires from New Zealand to New York City. It will star Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen, along with The Shape of Water ‘s Doug Jones and Lady Bird ‘s Beanie Feldstein.