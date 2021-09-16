WATCH: Albany ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Against Philanthropist of the Year

An Albany 'Karen' is looking for a new job after being fired for her racial rant against a well-respected black woman in the community.

The woman, whose name is Caryn Burton, acted as a true Karen at the Post restaurant on Lark Street in Albany. She was caught using the N-word against Jammella Anderson, the United Way's recent Philanthropist of the Year. The woman, who has even been recognized by Time magazine for efforts to end hunger, posted the video on Facebook. "You're the problem and you're the (racial slur)," Burton can be heard yelling.

No word on what sparked the argument but the few words heard were enough for community members to reach out to Humana, a health insurance company in Albany where Burton works. She was let go soon after and Humana released a statement on the incident to Albany Proper.

“At Humana, we have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. We have investigated the incident, and Ms. Burton is no longer employed by Humana. We want to make it abundantly clear that Humana does not condone hate speech, and we will continue to support inclusion and belonging inside our company and across our communities.“

Police were called to the restaurant and ended up escorting Burton out.

Credit - Jammella Anderson via Facebook

"You are NEVER welcome anywhere near our establishment ever again and every bar on Lark Street has been alerted of your behavior," the Post responded on Instagram.

Burton has since taken down her social media pages.

WARNING: NSFW Video Contains N-Word

Retired Cop Told to Take Down Thin Blue Line Flag or Leave NY Campground Eric Reynolds, a former officer with the Boyton Beach, Florida police department, was staying at the Thousand Trails campground in the Hudson Valley.