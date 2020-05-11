Air Force Salutes CNY With A Flyover Tuesday 5-12

Utica and Rome are part of the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing 12-city regional flyover to salute medical professionals, first responders, and essential workers.

The nation-wide series of flyovers began on April 28 with a combined flight over New York and Long Island that included the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, while tomorrow's flyover involves the New York Air National Guard.

Watch for the LC-130, the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world called "Skier 95" used to land on ice and snow in the Polar Regions. It features bright orange wings and tail to make it easier to be located if they are forced to land on a white ice field.

The Air Force states the flights happening across the country serve as training for pilots and aircrews and do not cost any additional dollars.

"This flyover is a way for the men and women of the 109th Airlift Wing, and the New York Air National Guard, to say "thanks" to the essential workers, medical personnel and first responders who are there for all New Yorkers during this time, " said Col. Michele Kilgore, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing. "We live in the communities they serve and we deeply respect the work they do for all of us every day." New York Air National Guard

Skier 95 will take flight at 11 a.m. from Stratton Air National Guard Base located in Schenectady New York and head west at a speed of 241 miles per hour, dipping down to 500 feet while passing over the following hospitals:

St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam, at 11:04;

Fonda, at 11:06;

Johnstown, at 11:07

Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville, at 11:08

St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica, at 11:25

Griffiss International Airport, Rome (the site of the Eastern Air Defense Sector) at 11:27;

Lake George, at 11:49;

Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, at 11:51;

Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, at 11:55;

St. Mary's Hospitals and Samaritan Hospital, Troy, at 12:02;

The State Capitol, Albany Medical Center, St. Peters Hospital, Stratton Veterans

Administration Medical Center, Albany, at 12:06;

Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, at 12:13.

Credit: Graphic by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara (Air Force National Guard)

