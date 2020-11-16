Adirondacks in Winter: Take a Lantern Lit Sleigh Or Sunset Stagecoach Ride

Experience the beauty of nature in winter on the only lantern-lit sleigh ride in the Adirondacks or take a sunset stagecoach ride.

Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat, the oldest lodge in the 6 million acre Adirondack Park, partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides every winter. Glide over trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as kerosene lanterns light the way.

Photo Credit - Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat

Make your weekend retreat complete with a stay in a secluded chalet complete with your own fireplace. Enjoy a 1920s inspired speakeasy dinner, that you'll need a password to get in. There's even cross country skiing and snowshoeing available.

Sleigh Ride & Dinner

Take a horse-drawn Sleigh Ride, then enjoy a 3-course Speakeasy Dinner. You'll need a password to get in.

Adults: $85

Children: $35

Private Ride

Take a private ride for two and enjoy the jingling bells and serene Adirondack woods.

Couple $280

The sleigh ride season typically runs from mid-December through the first weekend in March.

You can also take a private stagecoach ride through the wooded nature trails to a spectacular mountain-lake sunsets on Lake Clear. Enjoy an Adirondack Stagecoach ride from Lucky Clover Farm on an 1850s Henderson Coach, through our Adirondack woods and to the lake! These private Stagecoach rides that are approximately 30 minutes long, cost $199 for two people and includes dinner.

Photo Credit - Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat

Learn more and get prices for an overnight stay and lantern lit sleigh ride at Lakeclearlodge.com.

There are several sleigh ride options throughout Lake Placid if you don't want to spend the night. Just remember to wear a mask wherever you decide to go and practice social distancing.