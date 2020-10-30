AC/DC Tease New Song ‘Demon Fire’ in Trailer Video

AC/DC are previewing a blazing new song, "Demon Fire," in the teaser video found below.

"You better look around before you hit the ground," Brian Johnson sneers over the bluesy guitars of Angus and Stevie Young. An accompanying clip follows a car — emblazoned with the band's lightning bolt logo — as it speeds down a highway, burning right past a demonic creature.

"Demon Fire" will appear on AC/DC's upcoming 17th studio album, Power Up, out Nov. 13. The project also features lead single "Shot in the Dark"; a visual for that song shows the newly reunited group — also including bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — playing in a dark soundstage.

Power Up, AC/DC's first LP since 2014's Rock or Bust, arrives after a stretch of uncertainty for the hard-rock veterans. Original guitarist Malcolm Young died in 2017 following a string of serious health concerns, including lung cancer, heart issues, a stroke and dementia; Stevie, nephew of the Young brothers, stepped in as a replacement upon Malcolm's 2014 retirement.

Johnson has since revealed that this album features guitar parts co-written by Malcom and Angus. "[They] had done riffs together all their life and really had a big box of them," he said. "And Angus said he basically just went through them all and he went, ‘Oh, that’s a good one. This is a good one,’ and he brought them out. So, it really is true that Malcolm is on there, basically in spirit and all of that.”







