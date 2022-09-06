New York Garage Find! New 1982 Honda Motorcycle, Still In Factory Crate!

Do you ever wish you could go back in time? It would be cool to be able to travel to a place in your life that brought you great memories. You could go back to your high school years or the day your first concert. Maybe even go back and get that motorcycle you regret passing up in the 1980's.

As far as i know time travel isn't a thing...or is it? Sitting in a garage in Upstate New York is a 1982 motorcycle, bran new, in the box. Will it run? What does it look like? Let's take a look.

I stumbled upon a video from the Bikes and Beards YouTube channel and I was immediately intrigued. These guys located a 1982 Honda Ascot FT500 motorcycle sitting in a garage at Bob Weaver Motorsports and Marine in North Tonawanda, NY. This isn't a typical "barn find" as this bike is brand new and waiting to be assembled, 40 years later!

According to Silodrome, the Honda FT500 Ascot was only manufactured in 1982 and 1983 and was developed as competition for the Yamaha SR500. Allegedly the bike you are about to see was sent from Honda to a dealership in Houston, Texas but was never sold. Next it was shipped to New York and that's where we pick up the story.

Motorcycle Classics suggests that the 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot could reach 94 miles per hour but, after sitting in it's factory crate for 40 years, will this one even start? Bring a Trailer shows that this bile was sold for $7,900 in April of 2022. Now the Bikes and Beards guys will put it together.

