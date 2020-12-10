A Teacher’s House Was Broken Into While She Was In An Online Class

During her online class a burglar broke into this teacher's house, but she was able to corner him with her two dogs and then chase him out with a pair of scissors.

<div class="scripps_iframe_embed" style="position: relative;">

<div style="display: block; width: 100%; height: auto; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"></div>

<iframe style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" src="https://assets.scrippsdigital.com/cms/videoIframe.html?&host=www.news5cleveland.com&title=Kirtland%20teacher%20gets%20robbed%20while%20on%20Zoom%20call%20with%20student's%20family&m3u8=https://content.uplynk.com/bd8322467a9a481c9b2d51c8aea1434a.m3u8&purl=/news/local-news/cleveland-metro/kirtland-teacher-gets-robbed-while-on-zoom-call-with-students-family&story=0&ex=1&s=wews" height="100%" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

</div>

Source: <a href="https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/cleveland-metro/kirtland-teacher-gets-robbed-while-on-zoom-call-with-students-family">News 5</a>