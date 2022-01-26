A stunning photograph was taken 5 miles above Albany last week during a refueling operation by the US Air Force. What exactly was happening, and who took this amazing photo? Find out below...

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this one is worth twenty-five thousand of them. Last week, my buddy Jason sent this picture out to a bunch of us in a group text - without any real context - thinking that we'd be interested in seeing this incredible picture of an Air Force jet refueling - while hovering some 25,000 feet (4.7 miles) over Albany. He was right - we were all fascinated by it. And clearly, we were not the only ones, as this photo has been shared thousands of times and for good reason. It's spectacular.

According to one of the airmen on board, they had just passed over the airport and Mohawk River when SrA Nate Miller took the photo.

Here's what was posted on the Facebook page of the 514th Air Mobility Wing last week as they were heading north.

Hey Downtown Albany, New York, check this out:

Last night Albany was looking like the perfect spot to hang out with our friends. So our Air Force Reserve crew from the Freedom Wing, flying a KC-10, called up our partners over at the 305th Air Mobility Wing in their C-17 to snag some gas at 25,000 feet. Thanks for the hospitality and views! ✈️⛽️✈️🇺🇸

— with 305th Air Mobility Wing.

Photo: 314 Air Mobility Wing Facebook

