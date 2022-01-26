A Niskayuna Native Literally Cleaned House on Wheel of Fortune Last Night

A Niskayuna Native Literally Cleaned House on Wheel of Fortune Last Night

A woman born and raised in Niskayuna appeared on one of America's most beloved game shows last night and solved her way to away one of the biggest grand prize payouts of the year on Wheel of Fortune.  

Confetti dropped from the ceiling on the set of Tuesday night's Wheel of Fortune, and even Pat and Vanna celebrated with Niskayuna native Ilene Knebel after she solved the final puzzle and her $100,000 cash prize was revealed from Sajak's secret envelope.

See her solve the final Wheel puzzle below, and let the celebration begin!

Knebel, according to the Daily Gazette, had tried for years to get on the game show and finally got her chance when they filmed the episode back in December.  And she made the absolute most of it by winning the show's first $100,000 dollar payday of 2022.

The category for the final puzzle was a very vague "Around the House."  The show gives you letters R S T N L E, then she chose D P M O which revealed  11 of the 16 letters in the two-word answer they were looking for.  It took Knebel all of about three seconds before she shouted out "Quilted Bedspread!"

Knebel has an easy path to solve the final Wheel puzzle
loading...

Knebel scored a grand total of $112,000 dollars when it was all said and done.

During the celebration, the show dropped so much confetti onto the set, that Sajak jokingly gave her a broom to clean up as the show wrapped, which she graciously did.

