We could be in store for a mild Winter in central New York . The weather outlook for December through February from the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-average temperatures.

"We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” said Mike Halpert , deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”

Winter Temperatures

Warmer-than-normal conditions are anticipated across much of the northern and western U.S., with the greatest likelihood in Alaska and from the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains.

The Southeast, Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic all have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures.

No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures.

Noaa.gov

Snowfall

What about snow? Will we see less this Winter in central New York? The outlook doesn't project snowfall accumulations. But even during a mild Winter cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely. And from the looks of the NOAA map below, New York will be probably have the same amount of snow we have every year. So get the snow blowers, shovels and snowmobiles ready.

Photo Credit: Noaa.gov

Another update from NOAA on the upcoming Winter season will be out Nov. 15.