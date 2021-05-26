A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

Well, someone in Central New York is about to get a little bit richer. It could even be you, might want to check that lottery ticket!

The exact amount someone is winning from this lottery ticket is $19,504. The lottery ticket sold was a Take 5 ticket, and three people in New York State are winning that exact amount. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn, the other in Camillus, and then one lucky person from Central New York bought their ticket at the Speedway on Commercial Drive in Yorkville.

Imagine what you could do with $19,504? That's a down payment on a new house. A down payment on a car. You could do a lot of things with that kind of money. It's not life-changing money, but it definitely would be nice to actually have a comma in your bank account. I know I don't.

The winning sequence of numbers to check on your lottery ticket if you bought one are as follows, 13, 18, 25, 37, 38.

Fun story, my mother actually won on a scratch-off ticket around 20 years ago. I believe it was something around the same prize amount as well. I know you get hit a lot on taxes from it, but you still end up with quite a bit of cash. I was fairly young at the time and I remember that was easily the best Christmas I ever had in my entire life.

