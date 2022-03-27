94-Year-old Woman Died After Kirkwood Fire on Saturday

One woman is dead after a fire broke out in Broome County on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 11:00am on March 26, 2022.

Two women were inside the home located on Johnson Road in the town of Kirkwood, New York. One, identified as 87-year-old Nancy L. Wellman, had been removed from the home by the time police arrived. A second woman, later identified as 94-year-old Eve L. Roys, was still inside.

Johnson Road Kirkwood, New York via Google Maps (March 2022)

New York State Police troopers used fire extinguishers to try to find Eve Roy. She was found by firefighters from the Five Mile Point Fire Department.

Wellman and Roys were both brought to UHS Wilson Medical Center (also called Wilson Memorial Hospital) for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. Roys later died at the hospital.

According to the NYSP the fire does not appear to be caused by a suspicious activity. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is continuing at this time.

File Mile Point Fire Company via Google Maps (image captured October 2021)

In addition to the New York State Police, the Kirkwood Fire Department, Five Mile Point Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff's Office, and Superior Ambulance all responded to and assisted at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

