When powerful winter storms like "Harper" strike, there are two ways to react. One is with dread and misery. The other is to just roll with it.

In the spirit of the latter, I came up with a few ideas to help you weather the storm, both indoors and outside, here in Central New York...or anywhere. Here are 9 Fun Ways to Weather Winter Storm Harper :

1. Harper wager. Get a gaggle of friends together and bet on the snowfall total in your neck of the woods.

2. Harper Street tour. In West Utica, off of Whitesboro Street, near the Saranac Brewery. Put on your boots and take a walk. And maybe take a picture next to the Harper Street sign.

3. Bryce Harper. Watch highlights of the entertaining Washington Nationals baseball superstar (below), before he signs a free agent deal and lands somewhere else.

Credit: Stephen Dunn, Getty Images

4. Harper, the movie. Actor Paul Newman's 1966 flick rates a 7 out of 10, according to RottenTomatoes.com

5. Harper's. Catch up on literature, politics, culture, finance, and the arts, by reading one of the country's oldest magazines, launched in 1850, and still winning awards.

6. Harper Drinking Game. Watch re-runs of actress Valerie Harper (below) in her star turn as "Rhoda" in the classic Mary Tyler Moore Show , and take a swig every time she refers to Mary as "Mare." (We suggest beer from the Harper's Brewing Company .)

Credit: Angela Weiss, Getty Images

7. Ben Harper. Watch YouTube videos of the singer's great songs, like "Steal My Kisses."

8. Harper Valley P.T.A. Listen to Jeannie C. Riley's classic hit song OR watch the movie based on the tune.

9. Harper Lee. The author (below) who wrote the iconic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." There are worse ways to kill a few hours than reading this one.