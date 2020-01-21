8 Things That 80’s Babies Will Remember

I must admit, I barely missed out on the 80's nostaglia, even though I do remember some of the lingering memories of those days.

I have an older brother and sister who grew up in the 1980's, however, and they definitely remember these eight aspects of the 80's.

1. Shell Suits

These were basically popular tracksuits back in the mid-to-late 1980's. The one aspect they all shared was bright colors and shiny material.

2. Betamax

Believe it or not, there was actually something people used other than VHS machines! Beta's analog-recording for video eventually lost out to VHS in the 80's and is a distant memory for many.

3. Muppet Magazine

The Muppet Magazine was distributed to readers from 1983 to 1989 and according to some I know, was an essential reading item for kids back then.

4. The Brat Pack

The Brat Pack were a group of teenagers or young adults that famously appeared in the movies The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. Some of the actors and actresses included Molly Ringwald, Emilo Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy and Demi Moore.

5. Card Sharks

You could literally make an entire article on all the famous game shows that were on during the 80's. Card Sharks was most popular in the 80's during it's run and actually came back in 2019.

6. He-Man and Skeletor

I have to admit, I see He-Man and Skeletor memes or gifs on the internet, and at first, I had no idea where these characters came from. They were the hero and villain in comic books and a popular animated show called He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

7. The Goonies

This movie has seemed to grow in pop culture and was a defining kid comedy of the 1980's. Released in 1985, it's basically a kid adventure that involves legitimately dangerous activities. Sean Astin (Rudy, Lord of the Rings) and Josh Brolin (Thanos in the Marvel films) starred in the 80's movie.

8. NES

Ah, the Nintendo Entertainment System that was released in North America in 1985. The 90's babies version was the Super Nintendo, which is the system I had. My older brother had an NES.

Also have to give an honorable mention to the greatest high school football player, Al Bundy. He scored four touchdowns in one game...

Here are a couple of videos of Card Sharks and He-Man.

