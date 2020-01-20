The 9 Best Utica Restaurants You’ve Never Heard Of
There's a Broadway show called Brigadoon, about a magical Scottish village that springs to life once every 100 years. This is the Utica restaurant version of that musical.
Our Facebook Friends took up our challenge and told us about their favorite restaurants and eateries that rival the town of Brigadoon in obscurity, magic and wonder. The listing is a combination of ethnic and American joints. And some of them are open at odd times every week, but we've provided links to their Facebook pages. Here are The 9 Best Utica Restaurants You've Never Heard Of:
- Black Rice Sushi, 675 Bleecker Street, Utica. Thai & Burmese. Sour mustard leaves soup, Pad Thai, and something called...Larb. (We'll bite.)
- Outta the Way Cafe, 814 Charlotte Street, Utica. Breakfast & Brunch. Twisted Eggs Benedict. 'Nuff said. 7AM-3PM and 4PM-9PM.
- Trattoria Calabria's, 706 Culver Avenue, Utica. Italian. Eggplant parm, sausage, greens. Friday and Saturday nights only with reservations.
- Apsara, 32 Bank Place, Utica. Cambodian & Thai fusion. Fried noodles, fried rice, Cambodian salads.
- The Hub Eatery, 222 Bleecker Street, Utica. American. They offer soups, salads, and an allegedly great tenderloin sandwich.
- Sunny, 530 Albany Street, Utica. Asian. Coconut Vietnamese sweet & sour soup, stir fry, mini veggie egg roll.
- Massoud's Cafe, 8 Bank Place, Utica. Lebanese. Gyros, grape leaves. Lunch 11AM-2PM, cash only.
- Taste of Laos, 12 Bank Place, Utica. Laotian. Ramen soup, Buddha bowl, shrimp tempura.
- Joey's @ 307, 307 Mohawk Street, Utica. Italian. Française, Parmesan, Lobster ravioli. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday.
If you wanna add to our list (and waistline), drop us a note.