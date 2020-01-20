Scam Going Around Targeting Microsoft Customers

Chalk up another scam going around -- this time it involves Microsoft users.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam is tied around the technical support for Windows 7. The scammers will try to trick you into paying for an expiring Windows license you do not need.

The plot might be a call from what appears to be a Microsoft employee. They'll try to get you to pay for a new yearly subscription and even get remote access to your computer, which would make you at risk for identity theft, according to the BBB.

Microsoft says that any technical issues start with the customer and they would never call you without permission.

Read more at WGRZ.