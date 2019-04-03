The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued Wind Advisory across CNY as wind gusts will pick up significantly this afternoon gusting over 50 mph.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* WINDS... West 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Strongest gusts will occur at higher elevations.

* TIMING... Late this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS... Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Wind advisories are issued when sustained wind speeds of at greater than 30 mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds of this magnitude could cause minor damage to trees, power lines and weaker structures. Persons in the advisory area should secure all loose objects. If you are traveling through the advisory area keep a firm grip on the wheel, especially for those driving high profile vehicles.

Wind gusts will pick up significantly today, especially this afternoon, as a front passes through the region. We could see a few light showers and temperatures will turn cooler Thursday with dry conditions. However, a system is expected to arrive Friday with rain or mixed precipitation.

A non-typical wind event will take shape today as a dry cold front passes through creating strong gusts this afternoon into the early evening out of the west to West-northwest. Widespread 35-45 mph peak gusts can be expected in Central New York, and in higher terrain, 50 mph gusts cannot be ruled out. This may cause a few power outages from downed limbs and powerlines.

Extended Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight : Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 13 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of snow before 11am, then rain. High near 44. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Rain, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download The Eagle App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notification.

[ National Weather Service ]