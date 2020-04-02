Free Burritos To Healthcare Workers In CNY

Chipotle is giving away 100,000 burritos to healthcare workers, nominate your healthcare team here.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes with free burrito boxes for healthcare facilities to celebrate April 2's National Burrito Day. Registration is open now through April 2 for workers to register their office or hospital division to receive 25 free burritos during World Health Worker Week. A total of 100,000 burritos will be given to the brave individuals helping others on the frontline from April 6 – 10.

"We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests."

Chipotle will continue to offer FREE DELIVERY on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30.

ELIGIBILITY

Must be delivered to a licensed or certified medical facility within the United States and 15 miles of a participating U.S. Chipotle restaurant.

Starbucks is also saying thank you to brave men and women by giving them free coffee until May 3. Frontline workers can get a tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced, on the house at the drive-thru or takeout.

Fastrac is giving medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers FREE COFFEE.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app, and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app