40 MPH Winds With Rain And Wet Snow In CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) says it will be cold and cloudy with lingering rain showers mixing with wet snow during this afternoon and evening in the higher elevations.

We could see wind speeds over 40 mph today. NWS says to expect rain showers that could mix with snow over the higher elevations by late day and evening. Little if any snow accumulation expected. Temperatures fall through the 40s today.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

Extended NWS Forecast:

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 4pm. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain showers between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 14 to 17 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light north wind.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at the National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

