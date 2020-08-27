Looking for a place to get away from it all? Unplug and unwind on a New York farm where you can enjoy private barrel wine tastings, feed the animals and sleep in a cabin nestled between the Vizcarra vineyard and orchards.

The Cabins at Becker Farms consist of just 10 eco-friendly cabins and is open to just 10 families or couples at a time for a chance to enjoy the countryside - complete with private hosts and activities for guests to enjoy social distancing.

At Becker Farms, once guests have made a reservation, a “host” will be in contact to create a customized itinerary of sequestered activities from a private barrel tasting with the vintner to feeding the animals with the owner or gathering around a bonfire for story time with smores.

Photo Credit - Becker Farms

Included in your stay is an amenity packet designed for the corona virus era, complete with mask, bottle of hand sanitizer, and a variety of sanitized snacks and drinks.

All farm to table meals will be delivered on a daily basis neatly wrapped to go with all utensils and beverages at a scheduled time to your cabin or a remote location on the 375 acre property.

Guests will stay in a quaint 325sqft cabin with queen or king sized beds, heat, electricity, bathrooms, mini fridges, luxury linen, and views of the orchards or Vizcarra vineyards.

Photo Credit - Becker Farms

There is no wifi. Everyone is encouraged to unplug and forget the world for a while. And there's plenty of activities to keep you entertained including apple picking, wine and brewery tours, haunted hayrides, hiking, boozy bingo or a simple picnic in the vineyard.

Rooms and surfaces will be deep cleaned with enhanced cleaning techniques, using products and protocols that meet EPA guidelines and are approved for use against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. Particular attention will be paid to high-touch areas in the rooms and throughout the property.

Becker Farms staff has had training by Cornell University for COVID-19 employee training and protocol before returning back to work. Staff will wear face masks, gloves and appropriate levels of personal protective equipment (PPE). All staff will have their temperatures checked daily.

Becker Farms is 3 and a half hours from Utica, on Quaker Rd in Gasport, New York.

Learn more at BeckerFarms.com.