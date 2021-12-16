This Christmas you can help provide a furever home for so many dogs across Utica, Rome, and the Mohawk Valley.

11 Dogs Around Utica And Rome New York Up For Adoption For Christmas Here's a quick look from Pet Finder of 23 amazing pups within 100 miles of our region up for adoption:

Blanche

Blanche is available from House of Paws Rescue in Utica.

Blanche is an amazing happy senior. With the sweetest gray face. This happy girl loves playing with her toys and chewing on a bone. She amazing to walk on a leash and enjoys the walks. There is so much life in her and looking for a place to call her own."

You can read more about Blanche here.

Soney

Soney is available from House of Paws Rescue in Utica.

He is a 3 year old terrier mix. This sweet guy had a ruff start at life when a man beat him and tried to shoot him. So he just needs a few minutes to warm up to but once he does he is the biggest love bug. He's a really happy guy that loves to play and wiggle his butt."

You can read more about Soney here.

Missy

Missy is available from House of Paws Rescue in Utica.

This sweet 4 year old lab mix is ready to find her forever home. Missy need a little time to warm up to you as she’s had a pretty ruff life. But take her for a walk and she will become your best friend."

You can read more about Missy here.

Bain

Bain is available from Wanderers' Rest Humane Association in Canastota.

Bain here is only 1 year old, but he is a BIG boy. Since he is a puppy, he is still learning the ropes and has LOTS of energy. He is a bull in a china shop who sometimes forgets where to put his feet, but, we know he will figure it out! We feel with Bain's energy, strength and size he would do best in a home with older children that he cannot bulldoze over."

You can read more about Bain here.

Thea

Thea is available from Wanderers' Rest Humane Association in Canastota.

This beautiful girl has been with us at Wanderer's Rest for quite some time now.

Thea is a rambunctious gal with a lot of energy!! She loves to play and run and especially loves the game of tug. She is so smart and did really well in her training classes. Thea adores the outdoors and loves splashing about in water!"

You can read more about Bain here.

Bridgette

Bridgette is available from Susquehanna SPCA of Cooperstown.

Bridgette is such a pretty girl. She was originally a stray from TX. Bridgette is good with other dogs and very sweet with people. She has been spayed, had vaccines, deworming, etc. Please call the shelter to find out more about this lady!"

You can read more about Bridgette here.

Lou

Lou is available from Suruluna Animal Rescue of Morris.

Lou is a very quiet and sweet dog. He loves people and he is a bit shy at first but very friendly once he feels safe. Lou likes other dogs, good on leash and crate trained. His beautiful blue coat is pretty soft and he is very handsome. A great family dog Lou is ready for a new home."

You can read more about Lou here.

Ghost

Ghost is available from Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter of Sprakers.

Ghost is an 18 month old neutered male Great Dane. Ghost should be in a home experienced with the breed. Ghost is dog selective and should be in a home with no kids."

You can read more about Ghost here.

Nina

Nina is available from Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter of Sprakers.

Nina is about 3 years old and 65 pounds. She is good with most dogs, but needs a dog friend that can handle her energy. Nina can be a little shy with new people, but once she loves you - she loves you!"

You can read more about Nina here.

Alex

Alex is available from Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter of Sprakers.

Alex is a 11 year old neutered male Jack Russell. He is about 19 pounds. Alex requires a kid and cat free home. He loves his people, but a quiet home would be best. Alex loves his crate and enjoys being outside on his perfect days."

You can read more about Alex here.

Boss

Boss is available from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter of Jamesville.

Boss is only a year old and this special guy has lived with 5 older kids. He is very smart, eager to please and loves to play with toys. Boss is looking for a home that can give him the daily exercise he needs, and then won't mind when he cuddles on the couch with you at night. A cat free home without small kids is best for Boss."

You can read more about Boss here.

