2022 Capital Region Rock Concert Schedule Has Been Announced! Here it Is!

Concerts are set to make a comeback in 2022!

Typically we look to the Summer months for the "concert season". Next year it will take all 12 months to handle all the tours! This month alone we have announced shows by Korn, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy. Artists are headed to Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and venues all around the Capital Region and that's just getting started!

Here are some of the venues and ticket outlets that will help you navigate the 12-month concert season!

We will continue to update the schedule as shows are announced. Keep checking back for the latest!

