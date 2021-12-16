Forget White! Walk Through a Pink Wonderland in New York This Holiday

Who says a winter wonderland has to be white. Stroll through a pink wonderland in New York this holiday season.

Forget the traditional holiday colors of red and green for Christmas this year. Surround yourself in pink on a rooftop bar and lounge in New York City, where they are known for their highly-anticipated holiday decorations every year.

The Moxy in Times Square is celebrating the season with a new apres-ski holiday pop-up. The all-season rooftop has been transformed into a pink oasis with floor to ceiling pink log walls, and a frosted flower arch glowing with custom pink faux antler chandeliers.

The Pink Winter Lodge will be a pink twist on the posh winter slopes and ski towns around the globe.

The iconic carousel is surrounded by 25,000 sparkling crystals. There are frosted pink flowers everywhere you turn, custom ski lifts, a pink gondola surrounded by pink pine trees, pink suitcases, a sled covered in crystals, ice skates, and diamond-encrusted skis, creating the perfect backdrop to snap a photo.

Winter in New York City may be frosty and frigid, but there's nothing warmer than gathering with friends and family for some hot or chilled cocktails.

Even the food and drinks are pink at The Moxy. Sip on bubbles and bling or savor the pink bling donut rings.

Moxy Times Square’s pink look continues for the holidays on the 2nd floor, where you will find a pink Christmas Tree and Menorah, along with a life-size version of Santa’s sleigh.

Stay for an hour or spend the night. The Moxy is located at Times Square on 7th Avenue.

