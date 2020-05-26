2020 Deerfield Field Days Canceled- Utica

Another Central New York event has been cancelled due to the Coronavrus. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company Inc. has canceled its 2020 Field Days due to the COVID-19 virus.

The event was to be held June 19th - June 21st, but the event is now cancelled. The Rome Sentinel reports that it was a hard decision to make:

“Putting on a major event such as this at the present time would not be in the interest of the fire company or the public we serve,” the announcement said. “Thank you for your past support for the field days, we look forward to the return of the event next year.”

If you have questions on the 2021 event, you can contact them 24/7 online at their website. As of right now, not future date has been announced.

About Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company

The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company No #1, Inc serves the town of Deerfield, along with an approximate 6-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway. The department operates out of two firehouses, and responds with three engine companies, two rescue companies and a tanker. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department has been part of Central New York since 1890.

Future Events

As of the time of this story, a Chicken BBQ is still scheduled for Sunday June 7th between Noon and 5PM. It will be take out only, $10 for an amazing plate of food.

Join The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department

There are more than 1,700 fire departments dedicated to fighting fires throughout New York State. Are you interested in joining the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department? They are currently seeking volunteers.