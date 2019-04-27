Molly Hatchet Singer Phil McCormack Dead at 58

Molly Hatchet singer Phil McCormack died at the age of 58 on April 26, the band confirmed. No cause of death was initially reported.

He’d fronted the Southern rock band since 1996 after having performed with them previously, taking over from Danny Joe Brown. His passing followed that of founding guitarist and original vocalist Dave Hlubeck in 2017 , and that of Jimmy Farrar , who’d replaced Brown from 1980 to 1982, last year.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack,” Molly Hatched said in a brief statement. “Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil's contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

During a period in which Brown was the only member to remain in place, his health issues forced him to retire, leaving McCormack to complete recording 1996 album Devil’s Canyon . McCormack went on to appear on the following four LPs, covers collection Southern Rock Masters and a later revision, with the most recent original outing being 2010’s Justice .

His passing was also confirmed by his other band, the Roadducks, who said: “Phil was a fabulous, singer, band mate, brother, and human being. Collectively we spent thousands of hours that turned into thousands of days together, creating an unbreakable bond few people are fortunate enough to ever experience.”

British blues rockers Foghat issued their own statement, saying: “We are all very saddened to hear of the passing of Phil McCormack of Molly Hatchet. Our thoughts are with his family, bandmembers and friends at this sad time.”

Phil McCormack with Molly Hatchet – "Bounty Hunter" in 2012