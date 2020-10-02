2 More Stores Closing at Sangertown Square and Destiny USA?

Two more retailers are closing hundreds of stores and could include Utica, Syracuse, and the Albany area.

COVID-19 strikes again, walloping more major retailers like American Eagle and H&M. The list is growing longer by the minute, but the actual locations that are permanently closing have not been announced.

Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images

American Eagle Outfitters, a specialty retailer for on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under American Eagle and Aerie brands, will close 40 to 50 stores this year and are examining another 500 locations for possible closure within the next two years.

American Eagle and Aerie stores are found locally at Destiny USA and Crossgates Mall; American Eagle is also open at Sangertown Square Mall and Colonie Center.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

H&M, a family of brands and great design available to everyone in a sustainable way that enables people to express their own personal style, has also announced they will be closing 250 of its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic and online shopping. The company’s chief executive, Helena Helmersson, said in a statement:

”More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic, and they are making it clear that they value a convenient and inspiring experience in which stores and online interact and strengthen each other...we are now accelerating our transformation work further to meet customers’ expectations"

H&M has stores at Sangertown Square Mall, Destiny USA, Crossgates Mall, and Colonie Center.

A surprising amount of larger stores have not made it through the COVID-19 pandemic. JC Penney, New York, and Company, Lord + Taylor, DressBarn, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Lane Bryant, Catherine's, and Pier One are just a few that have reorganized or filed for Chapter 11.