Two More Oneida County Residents Die of COVID-19

Two more people have died of COVID-19 and there are 10 new positive cases in Oneida County, according to County Executive Anthony Picente. It is county policy not to identify any information about the victims, including their names, age or hometown. Picente added that 33 county residents are currently positive and hospitalized, nine of whom are being treated in hospitals outside the county.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the NYS PAUSE stay at home executive order until May 15th. "We were as surprised as everyone else," Picente said, who explained he learned about the executive order by watching the Governor's briefing on television like everyone else. "and I'm as disappointed as everyone else," he said. He added that he's working With Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to propose a regional plan to Cuomo for our area, which is experiencing this crisis differently than New York City. The plan would allow for certain aspects of Upstate New York to open differently that New York City, because the numbers aren't as severe. The proposal would include Onondaga and Oneida, along with other neighboring counties.

Picente also announced possible contact with an out-of-county person who has tested positive of the virus and recently visited Big Lots in Rome and Nicky Doodles on Route 365 in Verona. According to Health Department Director Phyllis Ellis, people are being asked that if they have recently visited those businesses, they should monitor their health. If they develop symptoms, they should contact their health provider. Ellis said both cases are low risk.

The issue of local positive cases at nursing homes and adult care facilities continues to be kept confidential locally. Picente said they have been following the state health department's lead on not disclosing that information. However, Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that he plans to release figures from facilities across the state by Friday, and that report could identify locations that have residents and employees who have tested positive. Up until now, Picente has refused to release information on nursing homes with positive cases, citing HIPAA rules as the reason for non-disclosure, which he said has been a state policy up until now. Earlier in the week, Cuomo called nursing homes across the state a "growing concern" in the fight against COVID-19.

Herkimer County

The Herkimer County Health Department announced four new positive cases on Thursday, bringing their total positive COVID-19 cases to 57. Four county residents are currently hospitalized and 63 are in mandatory quarantine. Three Herkimer County residents have died from the virus.

COVID-19 Situation Report - By The Numbers in Oneida County

Fatalities: 6 (2 more fatalities)

10 new cases

249 total

33 Oneida County residents hospitalized, (9 in out of county hospitals)

179 positive cases

Resolved: 66

Total negative- 1308

Total tested to date: 1712

Total test results pending: 155

Mandatory Quarantine: 404

Precautionary Quarantine: 432

Total discharged: 1797