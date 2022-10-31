When a surgeon describes an accident as "something out of Final Destination," you know you're lucky and blessed to still be alive. The Franklin family needs your help recovering after such a crazy moment.

On Tuesday October 25th, 2022, Cliff's wife Krista received a phone call every family dreads. The phone call was to explain that her husband got into a horrible accident:

"He was driving along Rt 51 and out of nowhere a dead tree limb crashed thru his windshield and speared him right thru what everyone believed was his neck."

To say she was shocked would be an understatement. Imagine the stress this mother of 4 girls, with baby number five due within the next few weeks, just felt with that call.

"If you know Cliff, you know he is tough. He’s spent his entire life working and getting things done which ultimately prepared him for saving his own life. He knew in order to survive and walk his 4 girls down the aisle one day ( maybe 5 - momma is expecting) then he would have to stay calm and hold that damn branch up. Mind you this thing was measured at 6inches in diameter- was no twig!"

First responders on scene requested a med helicopter; however, it was declined due to the weather. All cards were stacked against Cliff, but that didn’t stop his will to live. He stayed conscious the entire time and made sure he would make it out alive.

"His amazing surgical team were anticipating a longer recovery and wanted to give us hope yet remain realistic. They removed the limb, cracked his chest open to ensure there was no damage to the lungs or heart and removed a portion of his left collar bone. In addition, they were forced to tie off his main vein to his left arm that returns his blood back. They are anticipating some damage to his left arm and potential limitations to his mobility. However, they forgot one additional factor …. they didn’t know the man on that table."

Despite the fact that the tree limb entered through the right upper side of his chest (not his neck) and ended up on the left side of his body, he’s already been released from the ICU after only 2 days. He has one concern was to go home and get back to work so he can be there for his family.

"As much as we tell him to not worry, we got him we all know that’s not who he is. His mind is on the four precious ones, the one on the way, and his wife who will be out on maternity leave in approximately 3 weeks."

Friends of the family are hoping to raise funds to help him rest, and recover with a sense of peace. They have set up a GoFundMe with the goal of $5,000 to help this family through this difficult time. Currently at the time of this article, donations are over $2,000. You can donate online here.

