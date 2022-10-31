If you consider yourself a steak connoisseur and you haven't had the most expensive steak in New York Steak, you might want to put it on your Christmas list.

What Makes A Steak Expensive?

A lot of it has to do with the scarcity of a cut of beef. While butchers may only get one or two of certain cuts from a cow, ground beef can be made from multiple parts of the animal. According to The Spruce Eats,

The high-end steaks we're talking about are the ribeye, strip loin, tenderloin, T-bone and Porterhouse steaks. These cuts come from high up on the animal, from muscles that don't get much exercise, which is why they're so tender. But those cuts make up just 8% of the beef carcass.

The tenderness of a steak drives the price up. And with only 8 percent of the cuts coming from high-up, butchers have 92 percent of the animal left that isn't worth as much money. It's supply and demand.

What Is Wagyu Beef?

Any of the four Japanese breeds of beef cattle are considered Wagyu, including Japanese Black, Japanese Polled, Japanese Brown, and Japanese Shorthorn. You may have heard of Wagyu beef a lot in recent years. Wagyu cattle are expensive to breed, so a Wagyu steak will cost you a pretty penny. But many people find it worth the price tag because of its taste, tenderness, and texture.

Where Can You Eat The Most Expensive Steak In New York?

The Old Homestead Steakhouse, located at 56 9th Ave in New York City, was founded more than 150 years ago in the meatpacking district. It serves A5+10 Japanese Wagyu, which is the highest rating for Wagyu. Old Homestead purchases its Wagyu from auctions in Japan, where it has exclusive access and no other restaurant outside of Japan is allowed to attend.

12-ounces of Old Homestead's Wagyu will cost $350

If you want to enjoy a good steak, but don't live in NYC, you can check out 9 Of The Most Expensive, But Worth Every Penny, Steakhouses in New York [List].

