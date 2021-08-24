17 Pizza Places In The Utica And Rome Area We Miss

There's just something amazing about pizza in Central New York. There are plenty of places in the Utica and Rome area that are incredible.

These places of course were built on other amazing places. We asked on social media and our station app, what were the pizza places you missed the most, that are long gone? Here's the top 17 from that list. If you have others to add to the list, feel free to text us:

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In The Utica And Rome Area Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to that, and we use normal pepperoni on ours....not the stuff that Buffalo tries to pass off as a pizza topping.

Either way, here's where to find the best of the best when it comes to wood fired pizza:



These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

History of Pizza

The history of pizza begins when various ancient cultures produced basic flatbreads with several toppings.

The word pizza was first documented in A.D. 997 in Gaeta[3] and successively in different parts of Central and Southern Italy. Pizza was mainly eaten in Italy and by emigrants from there. This changed after World War II when Allied troops stationed in Italy came to enjoy pizza along with other Italian foods."

A precursor of pizza was probably the focaccia, a flat bread known to the Romans. The innovation that led to flatbread pizza was the use of tomato as a topping.

For some time after the tomato was brought to Europe from the Americas in the 16th century, it was believed by many Europeans to be poisonous, like some other fruits of the Solanaceae (nightshade) family are. However, by the late 18th century, it was common for the poor of the area around Naples to add tomato to their yeast-based flatbread, and so the pizza began.

The dish gained popularity, and soon pizza became a tourist attraction to the world.