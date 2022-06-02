Man Sentenced To Prison After Receiving Porn From 11 Year Old

A Baldwinsville man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as part of his guilty plea, 22-year-old Richard Curtis admitted that that in September 2017, he asked an 11-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit videos of herself over Instagram.

In his exchanges with the child, the defendant pretended that he was a female fashion designer looking for models.

Authorities say at his direction, the child produced and sent to Curtis five sexually explicit video files.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn Suddaby also imposed a 35-year term of supervised release, which will start after Curtis is released from prison, and ordered Curtis to pay a $100 special assessment.

Curtis will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, you can visit projectsafechildhood.gov.

