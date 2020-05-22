16 New York Beaches Are Open for Swimming

Sixteen beaches across New York State are opening for swimming for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will open 16 beaches across the state for swimming on Friday, with lifeguards staffed at normal levels to ensure public safety.

Beach-goers are reminded to practice social distancing and do their part to keep parks, beaches and public lands open and safe for everyone. Beach capacity is expected to fill quickly and New Yorkers are urged to plan ahead by having alternate destinations ready.

State Park Police and operations staff will be patrolling beaches, boardwalks and parking fields to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures. Anyone that does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the beach or park, officials say.

Beach-goers are to only come with members of their house and:

Maintain 6 feet of distance of others while swimming and on beaches and boardwalks.

Keep beach blankets and chairs at least 10 feet apart from others;

Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance;

Refrain from group activities.

The following restrictions are in place:

Reducing normal summer season capacity by 50%, by limiting parking and other means of entry;

Prohibiting group contact activities, including contact sports (e.g. volleyball, football);

Reducing capacity in indoor areas such as changing areas, locker rooms, restrooms by 50%

Closing all beachfront concessions and areas of social gathering;

Implementing measures to maintain social distance for both employees and visitors, including signage, distance markers, directional arrows, and physical barriers;

Requiring masks must be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible;

Conducting frequent cleaning and disinfection for restrooms and frequently touched surfaces.

Swimming availability varies by park. The following State Park swimming beaches will be open this weekend.

Mid-Hudson

Lake Welch 10 am – 6 pm

Long Island

Jones Beach 9 am – 5 pm

Robert Moses 9 am – 5 pm

Hither Hills 9 am – 5 pm

Sunken Meadow 9 am – 5 pm

Capital District

Grafton Lakes 10 am – 6 pm

Lake Taghkanic 10 am – 6 pm

Moreau Lake 10 am – 6 pm

Thompson's Lake 10 am - 5:45 pm

Mohawk Valley

Delta Lake 11 am – 7 pm

Glimmerglass 11 am – 7 pm

Central

Green Lakes 11 am – 7 pm

Fair Haven Beach 11 am – 7 pm

Southern Tier

Chenango Valley 11 am – 7 pm

Western New York

Beaver Island 10 am – 6 pm

Woodlawn 10 am – 6 pm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes beaches at 50 percent capacity, it's best to leave early. He thinks on nice weather days the beaches will likely reach capacity by 10 or 11 a.m.