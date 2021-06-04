11-Year-Old Waterville Girl Recognizes Mom’s Dedication to Nursing Home Residents

When you hear the term first responder, most think EMT's, firefighters, and police officers. Rightfully so, they are the first on the scene at accidents, fires, and other perilous situations. But if the pandemic taught us anything, it's the important role of people on the front lines at hospitals and nursing homes.

This week we salute, Andrea Foley who serves at the Waterville residential care center, a nursing home and short term rehab facility in Waterville. Being in the employ of a nursing home was never an easy job, but add the complications of the Coronavirus to the mix and you get long hours and safety precautions making the daily tasks doubly difficult.

Andrea was nominated for our salute by her 11-year-old daughter, Ericka who recognized Mom's increased effort.

when the pandemic happened she worked long hard hours keeping the residents safe from COVID-19.She would even get called at the middle of the night and have to go into work.

We send our sincere thanks to Andrea for her daily commitment to helping nursing home residents live a better life and never blinking an eye in the middle of a pandemic. And Ericka, thank you for sharing your mom's story and recognizing her service to others.

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers, front line workers, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

