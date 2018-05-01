“Are Target Stores really on target with the white and black cooking and dancing together? Is all this pushing for ethnic and racial equality silently burning people up inside? ... I’ll talk to the party at the adjoining dinner table or bar stool. I don’t care what color or race they are ... But I don’t want my family genes mixing with another race to try to repopulate the world into one color as Hollywood must see it. Black and white makes gray and I see no reason to step back in time.”

Another post, entitled “The Final Solution,” discusses putting people into internment camps and rails against liberalism.

“We again are in a world war. As in the 1940′s there are still pacifists, atheists, religious zealots, homosexuals, child molesters, illegal aliens, and all other sorts of fringe beings roaming free in America. The difference today is they have merged into the main stream, they know how to garner media attention and they have open agendas with friends in high places.”