Snow Returns to Central New York, Expected to Make Evening Commute Slippery
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, as heavy snow this evening is expected to make for a slippery commute.
The Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for all of Central New York today, into tomorrow with anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Snow is expected to spread across the region Wednesday morning into the afternoon, and can reach snowfall rates as high as ½ to 1” per hour at times. Slippery roads are possible, especially during the evening commute. The snow will taper off Wednesday night.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches expected.
* WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Chenango.
* WHEN...Light snow will overspread the area from the southwest to
northeast this morning. The snow tapers off
from west to east tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening
commutes. Travel impacts will be greatest this evening when the
heavier snow is expected to occur.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Mohawk Valley
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor
visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the
Wednesday evening commute.
Keep Up-To-Date
Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
- Download the Lite 98.7 App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notifications.