Where’s the Tallest Spring Parking Lot Snow Pile in Central New York?
We've seen them all over Central New York this time of year. Pushed into small sectors of parking lots. Gathered together like little mountains. And 2018 seems to be a banner year for Parking Lot Snow Piles.
Colder early spring temperatures combined with stubborn late-season snowfalls have yielded more Spring Parking Lot Snow Piles than usual. The big questions: How long will they last? Where are the biggest and/or tallest piles?
The one above in the New Hartford Shopping Center appears to be seven or eight feet tall. I'm 6'2" for your frame of reference. Also for posterity: the picture was snapped by Beth April 10th.
Two things: (1) Let's see how long this pile lasts. The temperatures aren't expected to be REAL warm for a while yet. And, (2) can you beat this pile?
We'll be keeping track on Beth & Dave in the Morning on Lite 98.7. Feel free to make predictions on when this pile will completely disappear. And feel free to send us YOUR pics of piles.
Maybe we'll even compile them and publish a coffee table book. "The Parking Lot Snow Piles of Central New York." Our version of "The Bridges of Madison County," minus Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.