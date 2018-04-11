11 Incredible Places That Have the Best Fish Fry in CNY

Friday Fish Fry is a tradition in Central New York. Each restaurant's variation is as unique as a snowflake. Where can you get the best?

Who has the best fish fry in Central New York? Little did we know that when we posed that simple question to our listeners and Facebook fans, we would evoke such a passionate response. Within in 48 hours, we had responses from hundreds of people.

Each restaurant or firehouse has their own twist on the traditional fish fry - from beer-batter to special tartar sauce. And each has a contingent of committed followers, who'll only get their fish from their favorite spot.

According to your responses, some restaurants and diners just rise above the rest.

The 11 Spots to Get The Best Fish Fry in CNY

(in no particular order)

Joan's Diner, Chadwicks

Casa Too Mucha, New Hartford

O'Baby's, New Hartford

Fat Cats, Herkimer

Wendy's Diner, Cassville

Hamlet Diner, Chittenango

Symeon's, Yorkville

Castlewood Cafe, Utica

Adirondack Lanes & Diner, Barneveld

RD's Gorge View Lanes, Little Falls

Orchard Hall, Sauquoit

The Oneida Castle Fire Department and the Deerfield Fire Department also earn honorable mention.

Is your favorite restaurant on the list of the very best fish fry? Do you think you'll try some of the ones here?