ZZ Top to Collect ’80s Albums in Second ‘Cinco’ Box

After the release of last year's Cinco: The First Five LPs , ZZ Top is continuing to reissue their catalog on vinyl. On June 1, they'll put out Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs , which covers their the years 1979-90.

The five records contained in the box set are Degüello , El Loco , Eliminator , Afterburner and Recycler . It was during this time that they went from being a boogie rock band to synth-heavy MTV superstars on the strength of classics and fan favorites like "Thank You," "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Tube Snake Boogie," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," "Sleeping Bag" and "Doubleback." All LPs will be pressed onto 180-gram vinyl and housed in a box inspired by the designs of Billy Gibbons ' tailor, Jaime Castaneda.

Next week, on April 20, ZZ Top will begin a six-date residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas. A month later, on April 25, they'll embark on the Blues and Bayou Tour with John Fogerty that will run through June 29. You can see all the dates and venues here .

ZZ Top, 'Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs' Track Listing

'Degüello'

Side One

1. "Thank You"

2. "She Loves My Automobile"

3. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

4. "Manic Mechanic"

Side Two

1. "Dust My Broom"

2. "Lowdown on the Street"

3. "Hi Fi Mama"

4. "Cheap Sunglasses"

5. "Esther Be the One"

'El Loco'



Side One

1. "Tube Snake Boogie"

2. "I Wanna Drive You Home"

3. "Ten Foot Pole"

4. "Leila"

5. "Don't Tease Me"

Side Two

1. "It's So Hard"

2. "Pearl Necklace"

3. "Groovy Little Hippie Pad"

4. "Heaven, Hell or Houston"

5. "Party on the Patio"

'Eliminator'

Side One

1. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

2. "Got Me Under Pressure"

3. "Sharp Dressed Man"

4. "I Need You Tonight"

5. "I Got the Six"

Side Two

1. "Legs"

2. "Thugs"

3. "TV Dinners"

4. "Dirty Dog"

5. "If I Could Flag Her Down"

6. "Bad Girl"

'Afterburner'

Side One

1. "Sleeping Bag"

2. "Stages"

3. "Woke Up With Wood"

4. "Rough Boy"

5. "Can't Stop Rockin'"

Side Two

1. "Planet of Women"

2. "I Got the Message"

3. "Velcro Fly"

4. "Dipping Low (In the Lap of Luxury)"

5. "Delirious"

'Recycler'

Side One

1. "Concrete and Steel"

2. "Lovething"

3. "Penthouse Eyes"

4. "Tell It"

5. "My Head's In Mississippi"

Side Two

1. "Decision or Collision"

2. "Give It Up"

3. "2000 Blues"

4. "Burger Ma"

5. "Doubleback"