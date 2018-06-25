If you are a volunteer firefighter the Firemen's Association of the State of New York wants to offer you 100% tuition reimbursement at a New York Community College.

In appreciation of the service of those who volunteer to go into dangerous situations every day, FASNY wants to reward those firefighters with a free associate's degree.

According to the FASNY website, the FASNY Higher Education Learning Plan (FASNY HELP) will provide tuition reimbursement to student-volunteers for up to sixty-five credit hours attained at a New York State chartered community college or online courses taken through Empire State College.

In exchange for the 100% reimbursement of tuition cost, not to exceed a single semester award of $1,250, student volunteers must maintain certain grade requirements while fulfilling established service requirements in one of New York’s volunteer fire companies.

To participate in FASNY HELP you must be an active volunteer firefighter in good standing. Student-volunteers must re-apply each semester they with to participate in FASNY HELP.