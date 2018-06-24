Daryl Hall’s 18th Century Former Estate for Sale for $17 Million

A Revolutionary War-era estate in Amenia, N.Y., that was restored by Daryl Hall and served as the site of Live From Daryl's House is now on the market for $16.9 million.

Called Fraser Ridge Farm, the Cascade Mountain estate overlooks the Catskill and Berkshire Mountains, and is of 432 acres that house a Georgian Colonial, guest barn, casita, cabin, recreation barn and multiple outbuildings. In 2004, Hall, the former owner, dismantled two 18th-century homes (dating back to 1770 and 1776) and restored them on the grounds to create the 8,000-square-foot museum-quality main house. In addition to his music career — during which he's sold more than 40 million records as one-half of the duo Hall & Oates — restoring historical homes is Hall's passion.

The house includes a whopping 24 rooms. In addition to five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, it also boasts of nine fireplaces throughout, an indoor swimming pool and pool house, a media room, billiards room, fitness center, wine cellar — and, of course, the room where Hall hosted fellow musicians for his show that, after several years as an online series, premiered on television in 2011.

The other buildings onsite add an additional 5,000 square feet in the form of six bedrooms, five baths, multiple kitchens and more. Just two hours outside of New York City, the grounds offer more than 10 miles of manicured trails for hiking, hunting and riding; multiple ponds to swim, fish or boat; a 200-yard rifle range; fenced-in pastures for livestock; and numerous bonfire pits.

Hall put the estate, which he called Flint Farm, on the market back in 2009 for $16 million. It sold in 2013 to the current owners.