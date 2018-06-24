Liam Gallagher Selling London Penthouse for $4.3 Million

A North London apartment owned by former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is now on sale with a listing price of $4.3 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom is located in Cholmeley Park, Highgate Village.

Dexters' listing calls it a "visually stunning duplex penthouse apartment (possibly one of the best in Highgate) affording spectacular and dramatic views over central London's city skyline and beyond from a vast 460-square-foot roof terrace."

According to the listing, the apartment is located "over the second and third floors of a discreet modern building and offers wonderfully bright, striking and contemporary accommodation in the region of 2,400 square feet, featuring an outstanding 29' x 23' reception room with the entire length of glazed curtain wall opening directly on to the roof terrace." The building is within walking distance to the Highgate and Archway stations of the London Underground; Hampstead Heath is also nearby.

Homes and Property note that Gallagher, who wrapped up a brief U.S. tour last month, bought the penthouse three years ago and decorated it with Beatles memorabilia, which apparently has since been removed, as you can see in the photos below.