Study Finds Popular Weed Killer in Your Favorite Beer and Wine

There's a little bit of bad news for beer and wine drinkers. Your favorite beer or wine probably contains a little weed killer.

The United States Public Interest Research Group (USPIRG) recently conducted a study looking at the levels of popular weed-killer "RoundUp!" is popular beers and wines. They tested 20 beers and wines, including Beringer, Barefoot and Sutter Home. Beer brands tested included Budweiser, Coors, Miller Lite, Sam Adams, Samuel Smith Organic, and New Belgium.

Of the 20 products tested, only one - Peak Beer - didn't contain a detectable level of glyphosate - the chemical in "RoundUp!".

The Brewers Association, which certifies small independent and craft beers, opposes glyphosate use in their beer according to information they have given to U.S.PIRG:

“Brewers do not want glyphosate used on barley or any raw brewing material, and the barley grower organizations have also come out strongly against glyphosate.”

So what does this mean to you?

The levels of glyphosate are below that allowed by the EPA, but USPIRG argues that any amount is too much, given what's known - and unknown - about glyphosate. "This is a potential health problem because in 2015 the World Health Organization found that glyphosate is a probable carcinogen, and in 2017, the state of California agreed," according to USPIRG .

USPIRG wants to see "RoundUp!" banned until more is known about its health effects.

