Rock’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Shirts: 2018 Gear Guide

St. Patrick's Day is coming, and you know what that means: The wearing of the green! Luckily for music fans, this is one of the more rocker-friendly holidays on the calendar. In fact, many of your favorite bands have created the perfect T-shirt for this time of year. Some are funny, some are just cool – but all of them are filled with just the right amount of shamrock spirit. Come March 17, you'll be ready to celebrate the patron saint of Eire in rock 'n' roll style.

Here's Where to Buy:

Guns N' Roses T-shirts (both designs): GNRmerch.com

AC/DC "Lucky Clover" T-Shirt and "Shamrock" Scarf: ACDC.com

Def Leppard "Luck Brigade" T-shirt: DefLeppard.com

Aerosmith "ShamROCK" T-shirt: Merchbar.com

Kiss "Shamrock and Roll" T-shirt: LonelyShirt.com

Cheap Trick "Stacked Logo" Green T-shirt: CheapTrick.com

Foo Fighters T-shirts (all three designs): FooFighters.com

Anthrax "St. Notman St. Paddy's Day" T-shirt: Anthrax.com

Pantera "101 Proof St. Patrick's Day" T-shirt: Pantera.com

Mastodon "Paddy's Day" T-shirt: Mastodon.com

Ween "Chicago Event" T-shirt: Ween.com

Black Label Society: Merchbar

Slayer "St Patty's Day" T-shirt: Rockabilia.com

Green Day "Irish" T-shirt: Walmart.com

Ramones "St. Patrick's Day Rock N Roll High School" T-shirt: Amazon.com

Black Veil Brides "St. Patrick's Day" T-shirt: BlackVeilBrides.net

AC/DC-inspired "Irish Rockstar Band Logo" T-shirt: Etsy.com

Dropkick Murphys "XI Pom" Beanie: DropkickMurphys.com

St. Patrick's Day "ShamROCK T-shirt: Redbubble.com

Further Recommended St. Patrick's Day Reading:

Top 10 Rock Songs About Ireland

Top 10 Whiskey Songs

The History of 'Whiskey in the Jar'

Top 10 Green Songs