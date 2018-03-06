Rock’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Shirts: 2018 Gear Guide
St. Patrick's Day is coming, and you know what that means: The wearing of the green! Luckily for music fans, this is one of the more rocker-friendly holidays on the calendar. In fact, many of your favorite bands have created the perfect T-shirt for this time of year. Some are funny, some are just cool – but all of them are filled with just the right amount of shamrock spirit. Come March 17, you'll be ready to celebrate the patron saint of Eire in rock 'n' roll style.
Here's Where to Buy:
Guns N' Roses T-shirts (both designs): GNRmerch.com
AC/DC "Lucky Clover" T-Shirt and "Shamrock" Scarf: ACDC.com
Def Leppard "Luck Brigade" T-shirt: DefLeppard.com
Aerosmith "ShamROCK" T-shirt: Merchbar.com
Kiss "Shamrock and Roll" T-shirt: LonelyShirt.com
Cheap Trick "Stacked Logo" Green T-shirt: CheapTrick.com
Foo Fighters T-shirts (all three designs): FooFighters.com
Anthrax "St. Notman St. Paddy's Day" T-shirt: Anthrax.com
Pantera "101 Proof St. Patrick's Day" T-shirt: Pantera.com
Mastodon "Paddy's Day" T-shirt: Mastodon.com
Ween "Chicago Event" T-shirt: Ween.com
Black Label Society: Merchbar
Slayer "St Patty's Day" T-shirt: Rockabilia.com
Green Day "Irish" T-shirt: Walmart.com
Ramones "St. Patrick's Day Rock N Roll High School" T-shirt: Amazon.com
Black Veil Brides "St. Patrick's Day" T-shirt: BlackVeilBrides.net
AC/DC-inspired "Irish Rockstar Band Logo" T-shirt: Etsy.com
Dropkick Murphys "XI Pom" Beanie: DropkickMurphys.com
St. Patrick's Day "ShamROCK T-shirt: Redbubble.com
