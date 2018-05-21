Poison, Cheap Trick Kick Off 2018 Summer Tour: Photos, Set List

Poison and Cheap Trick kicked off their 2018 summer tour, Nothin' But a Good Time, last night in Irvine, Calif at the Five Point Amphitheater. We've got exclusive photos and each band's full set list from the evening.

Cheap Trick did not play their new single, "The Summer Looks Good On You," which they released just hours ahead of the show but knocked out hits like "The Flame, "Surrender," "I Want You To Want Me" and their standard opener "Hello There" during their hour-long set. Frontman Robin Zander's son Robin Zander Jr., now a touring member of the band, played rhythm guitar.

While Poison hasn't put out an album since 2007's covers collection Poison'd, their 75-minute set included songs from throughout their four-decade career, including their first single, "Cry Tough."

The Michigan-based Pop Evil, who are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album Lipstick on the Mirror, and who released their self-titled fifth album this year, opened the show with a spirited half-hour set.

The Nothin' But a Good Time tour continues tonight in Las Vegas at the Joint, and keeps the bands on the road through the end of June.

Cheap Trick Setlist, May 18, 2018 — Five Point Amphitheater

1. "Hello There"

2. "Big Eyes"

3. "California Man"

4. "Ain't That a Shame"

5. "Baby Loves to Rock"

6. "Long Time Coming"

7. "You Got It Going On"

8. "I'm Waiting For the Man" (Velvet Underground cover)

9. "The Flame"

10. "I Want You To Want Me"

11. "Dream Police"

12. "Surrender"

13. "Goodnight Now"

Poison Setlist, May 18, 2018 — Five Point Amphitheater

