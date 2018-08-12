Guns N' Roses have been touring the world with Slash and Duff McKagan back into the fold for two years. That's naturally led to questions about whether we will ever see new music from this iteration of the lineup. In a new interview, Slash said that "there's nothing official," because they haven't found an opportunity to collaborate.

“With Guns, we’ve just started to touch the surface of what that’s going to all be, so I haven’t really fallen into that groove yet," he told Classic Rock . “I think everybody thinks it’s a good idea, and everybody would like to do it. There’s no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we’ve been so busy on the road there hasn’t really been time to go in and sit down and go, ‘Okay, we’re going to make a record.’”

Next month, Slash will release Living the Dream , the third record co-credited to Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, then go on the road for a month to promote it. He suggested that the touring cycle for his solo work could cause a bit of a delay in the writing process for any potential Guns N' Roses work, because his focus will be on the Conspirators.

“When Guns N’ Roses started doing its thing on the Not In This Lifetime tour," he continued, "then the kind of writing I was doing was actually more tailored towards Guns, because that was the environment I was in. ... When it comes down to it, a riff is a riff. It could work in either context. But with the Conspirators, anything I come up with, Myles Kennedy will come up with something – and that’s why it’s such a diverse record. With Guns, you have no idea where that’s going to go either, so it’s really hard to focus on one or the other, but I feel like while I’m out with Guns I’m thinking about Guns stuff. When I’m out with Conspirators, I’m thinking of Conspirators."