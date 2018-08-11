Wonder Woman is about to break the internet, sort of.

In the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet , we know John C. Reilly ‘s titular hero will come across a handful of iconic characters inside the animated world wide web. The first trailer for the sequel finds Ralph and Sarah Silverman ‘s Vanellope coming face-to-face with Stormtroopers and a room full of Disney princesses. But they’ll also meet Wonder Woman; not the actual Diana Prince (she’s DC not Marvel!), but the woman behind her: Gal Gadot .

On Friday, the actress revealed she’s voicing a new character in Ralph Breaks the Internet . Gadot will play Shank, described by a Disney press release as “a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race.” Gadot also shared the first photo of her character. Clad in a leather jacket with a sword tattoo, she certainly does look cool as heck:

Disney

The new movie finds Ralph and Vanellope venturing into the grand ol’ WWW to find a replacement part to save Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. There they’ll meet a bunch of new characters, including an entrepreneur/actual algorithm voiced by Taraji P. Henson, as well as Gadot’s Shank. That’s when Vanellope faces off Gadot’s “tough-as-nails” driver in a street race.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ralph Breaks the Internet leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not surviveRalph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to theworld wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the Netizens—to help navigate their way, including Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race.

The rest of the sequel’s voice cast includes Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, and Ed O’Neil. Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters on November 21.