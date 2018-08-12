The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a recall on chocolate milk distributed by an Oneida County farm.

According to a consumer alert, Pasteurized Creamline chocolate milk produced by Stoltzfus Family Dairy located in Vernon Center is being voluntarily recalled over concerns of improper pasteurization.

An inspection by the Department of Ag and Markets revealed that the product in question was not properly pasteurized. The pasteurization process includes heating the milk to effectively eliminate all pathogenic bacteria, such as Listeria and Salmonella.

This recall applies to you if you have purchased the chocolate milk product under the name Stoltzfus Family Dairy. It was packaged in plastic 12-ounce, quart, half gallon and gallon containers bearing the container codes of: 8-16-18 and 8-24-18.

To date there have been no illnesses reported to the Department as a result of the recalled product. Consumers with questions about this product should contact Vern Stoltzfus at 315-796-9264.

If you believe you have one of the impacted products, you can return it to where you purchased it. The recalled chocolate milk was distributed in Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Hamilton, Oswego, Cortland, Onondaga, Fulton, Otsego, Chenango, Yates, Cayuga, and Seneca Counties.