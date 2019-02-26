Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary to Air in April

The story of Adam Lambert’s rise to fame with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor is the subject of a two-hour documentary that will air on ABC on April 29.

Titled The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story , the special features new interviews with band members along with Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

Lambert’s rise began when he auditioned for the 2009 season of American Idol by singing the Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody.” During the season he performed with May and Taylor and went on to become runner-up at the end of the contest. Two years later, with his solo career secured, the trio launched its first tour, and the collaborations have continued since then, with the next North American dates running from July to August.

“On the heels of Queen and Adam Lambert’s show-stopping opening performance at the Oscars on Feb. 24, Lincoln Square Productions has acquired the U.S. television rights to a documentary from Miracle Productions on the iconic band and their new regular frontman, Adam Lambert,” ABC said in a statement , adding that the production would include “rare concert footage and exclusive, revealing portraits of the band members offstage.”

The statement noted that Queen "remain vanguards of rock in the 21st century. They scored their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980 and soared through that decade performing in stadiums, including their landmark 1985 performance at Live Aid which was seen by 3 billion people worldwide. Freddie Mercury died of AIDS in 1991 , and a star-studded tribute concert the following year was thought to be the conclusion of Queen live. The Show Must Go On simultaneously follows the ensuing 27 years.”