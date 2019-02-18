Queen + Adam Lambert to Perform at the Oscars

With five nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor, this Sunday's (Feb. 24) Academy Awards could be a big night for Queen . In addition to being on hand to collect any trophies it may win for Bohemian Rhapsody , the band, with Adam Lambert , will perform during the telecast.

"We will rock the Oscars," Lambert tweeted, including an emoji and the date and time (8PM Eastern) of the broadcast.

Sunday's show concludes an awards season that has been very good to Bohemian Rhapsody and its star, Rami Malek , who portrayed Freddie Mercury . After receiving near-universal praise for his performance, he's picked up a Golden Globe (with the film also winning for Best Motion Picture) a Screen Actors Guild Award and, most recently, a BAFTA , which is Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

"Thank you very much to Queen," Malek said in his acceptance speech. "To Brian May . To Roger Taylor . To the entire Queen family. I wouldn't be here without you. And to the greatest outside of them all for being so unwavering and unflinching and uncompromising in every which way. Thank you, Freddie Mercury."

Malek is one of the favorites to take home the Best Actor Oscar, although the film is a long shot for Best Picture. It has also been nominated in the categories for sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.

If the Oscars performance leaves you hungry for more of Queen + Adam Lambert, they are embarking on a six-week tour of North America beginning in July. You can see all the dates here .